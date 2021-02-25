Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan 'important partner' in securing US supply chains: White House

Taiwan cited as key partner as Biden signs executive order on critical supply chains

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/25 11:02
President Joe Biden (Instagram, joebiden photo)

President Joe Biden (Instagram, joebiden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A White House official on Wednesday (Feb. 24) described Taiwan as an "important partner" in securing critical supply chains for the U.S.

On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order calling for a 100-day review of critical supply chains with the objective of ensuring the supply of essential goods and services in the event of a crisis. When discussing the issue with a bipartisan group of House and Senate members, Biden said that the pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S.' supply chains such as the lack of personal protective equipment, critical drug ingredients, and most recently, semiconductors for cars.

Biden's executive order calls for a review of four categories of products that American manufacturers rely heavily on: imports, including semiconductors; large-capacity batteries; pharmaceuticals and their active ingredients; and critical minerals and strategic materials, such as rare earth elements. The order also requires six sector-specific reviews that must be completed within one year, targeted at defense, public health and biological preparedness, information and communications technology, transportation, energy, and food production.

The aim of the order is to bolster American manufacturing in these areas to insulate the country from shortages in future global disasters and emergencies. During a press briefing that day, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a key component of this strategy will be to work with "partners and allies to reduce these vulnerabilities that are affecting all of us."

When asked how Taiwan has responded to requests to help boost semiconductor production, Peter Harrell, senior director of International Economics and Competitiveness at the National Security Council, said that he could not divulge the details of communication with Taiwanese officials on the matter. However, he did emphasize that "Clearly, Taiwan is an important partner of the United States," and described the discussions with his Taiwanese counterparts as "constructive."
Taiwan US relations
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-US trade
Taiwan-US ties
US-Taiwan relations
semiconductors
supply chains
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
2021/02/23 23:30
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
2021/02/23 15:40
Taiwan willing to assist US in helping diplomatic allies develop
Taiwan willing to assist US in helping diplomatic allies develop
2021/02/23 13:59
US Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practices' in testimony
US Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practices' in testimony
2021/02/23 13:00
Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties
Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties
2021/02/22 20:56

Updated : 2021-02-25 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space