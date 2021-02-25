Alexa
Filmore leads NC A&T over NC Central 79-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 08:48
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Webster Filmore recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-63 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Tyrone Lyons and Kwe Parker added 15 points apiece for North Carolina A&T (10-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Langley had 11 points and nine assists.

Deven Palmer had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-6, 2-3). C.J. Keyser added 11 points. Jordan Perkins had nine rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-25 09:56 GMT+08:00

