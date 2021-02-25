Alexa
Red Sox sign utilityman Marwin González to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 07:24
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox finalized their $3 million, one-year contract with switch-hitting utilityman Marwin González on Wednesday, two weeks after reaching an agreement subject to a physical.

To make room for him on the roster, the team designated right-hander Marcus Walden for assignment.

González, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .248 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs over 167 games. He has played every position other than catcher in a nine-year career that started in Houston, hitting .261 with 96 homers and 369 RBIs.

Walden, 32, is 9-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 93 relief appearances for the Red Sox.

