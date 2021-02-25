Alexa
No. 13 USF women 13th straight despite shooting 28.3%

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 07:11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bethy Mununga scored 10 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 13 South Florida beat Temple 56-47 on Wednesday to extend a program record with 13th straight victories.

South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter, opening on a 17-2 run — with scoring from five different players. Temple made just 3 of 14 field goals in the final 10 minutes.

The other four starters for South Florida (14-1, 11-0 American) each scored nine points. The Bulls finished at just 28.3% shooting, including 3 of 20 from 3-point range. Shae Leverett also had nine rebounds and Elisa Pinzan had six assists. Pinzan made all six of her free throws and Sydni Harvey was perfect on five as USF made 19 of 23.

Mia Davis and Jasha Clinton combined for 43 points for Temple (9-9, 9-6). Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Clinton made four 3-pointers. The duo shot 15 for 42 from the field, while the rest of Temple was 2 of 15, both those baskets by Alexa Williamson, the only other player to score for the Owls.

