Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 25 Rutgers women dominate 4th quarter to top Michigan St

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 06:43
No. 25 Rutgers women dominate 4th quarter to top Michigan St

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 63-53 on Wednesday for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.

Rutgers trailed 46-39 at the end of the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 12-0 run with five straight points from Guirantes. Rutgers made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth while holding Michigan State to 2-of-11 shooting.

Liz Martino added nine points and Tyia Singleton had eight points, six rebounds and a career-high five blocks for Rutgers (11-3, 7-3 Big Ten). Martino had three of the Scarlet Knights' six 3-pointers.

Johnson was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to reach 20-plus points for the third consecutive game.

Taiyier Parks scored 12 points and Tory Ozment added 10 for Michigan State (12-7, 7-7).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-25 08:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed