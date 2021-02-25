Mendy's late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win over 10-man Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Real Madrid struggled to break down 10-man Atalanta before Ferland Mendy netted an 86th-minute winner to give the Spanish giant a 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Madrid entered the game as the big favorite despite a slew of injuries, and Atalanta's chances diminished further when midfielder Remo Freuler was sent off in the 17th minute after being adjudged to have denied a goalscoring opportunity. But Madrid — which was missing players including forward Karim Benzema, midfielder Eden Hazard and captain Sergio Ramos — still found it difficult to test Atalantagoalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini until the end of the first half, when he pulled off a great reaction save to keep out Casemiro’s header from Toni Kroos' free kick.

Just as it looked as if Atalanta would hold on for a draw, Mendy received the ball outside the area after a corner and curled a shot into the right side of the net from 20 yards.

The second leg will be on March 16 in Madrid.

___

