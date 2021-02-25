BC-US--Cocoa, US

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/25 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2553 Up 54
Mar 2650 Up 54
May 2542 Up 50
May 2499 2568 2482 2553 Up 54
Jul 2492 2557 2477 2542 Up 50
Sep 2491 2555 2477 2539 Up 48
Dec 2480 2548 2473 2533 Up 46
Mar 2473 2529 2469 2526 Up 44
May 2470 2527 2467 2524 Up 44
Jul 2505 2528 2500 2526 Up 45
Sep 2518 2530 2516 2529 Up 46
Dec 2511 2531 2506 2531 Up 44

Updated : 2021-02-25 06:56 GMT+08:00

