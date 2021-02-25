BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2553 Up 54 Mar 2650 Up 54 May 2542 Up 50 May 2499 2568 2482 2553 Up 54 Jul 2492 2557 2477 2542 Up 50 Sep 2491 2555 2477 2539 Up 48 Dec 2480 2548 2473 2533 Up 46 Mar 2473 2529 2469 2526 Up 44 May 2470 2527 2467 2524 Up 44 Jul 2505 2528 2500 2526 Up 45 Sep 2518 2530 2516 2529 Up 46 Dec 2511 2531 2506 2531 Up 44