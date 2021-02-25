BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2553
|Up
|54
|Mar
|2650
|Up
|54
|May
|2542
|Up
|50
|May
|2499
|2568
|2482
|2553
|Up
|54
|Jul
|2492
|2557
|2477
|2542
|Up
|50
|Sep
|2491
|2555
|2477
|2539
|Up
|48
|Dec
|2480
|2548
|2473
|2533
|Up
|46
|Mar
|2473
|2529
|2469
|2526
|Up
|44
|May
|2470
|2527
|2467
|2524
|Up
|44
|Jul
|2505
|2528
|2500
|2526
|Up
|45
|Sep
|2518
|2530
|2516
|2529
|Up
|46
|Dec
|2511
|2531
|2506
|2531
|Up
|44