Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawyer: French man is in Iran's prison over security charges

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 03:41
Lawyer: French man is in Iran's prison over security charges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian lawyer Wednesday said charges against his imprisoned French client "paradoxical,” confirming he has been jail for nine months.

Saeed Dehghan told the Associated Press that charges against nearly 30-year-old French man identified as Benjamin is “mix” of security and other accusations that are not matching. He declined to give further details.

Dehghan said his client is a French national on a tourist visit to Iran and denied reports over Benjamine’s dual nationality.

Dehghan also rejected reports about possession of a drone and said he only had a helicam that “many young people have in Iran, too.”

He said he met his client three times , the latest less than a month ago adding he is in good health and spirit particularly after having calls with his family. “Though he felt pressure, before that,” said Dehghan.

Authorities arrested the nearly 30-year-old French man some nine months ago in a northeastern town of the country and now he is in Vakilabad prison in northeastern city of Mashhad.

Calls to authorities were not immediately returned on Wednesday because of beginning a weekend here.

Iran has a track record of releasing detained westerners in return of releasing Iranian prisoners abroad.

In March, a prisoner exchange was carried out between Iran and France, swapping researcher Roland Marchal for Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad. Marchal was arrested when he tried to visit his fellow researcher Fariba Adelkhah in Iran, French officials revealed in 2019.

Updated : 2021-02-25 05:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed