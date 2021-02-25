Alexa
Bruins D Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand

By Associated Press
2021/02/25 02:53
Boston Bruins' Chris Wagner (14), second from right, celebrates his short-handed goal against the New York Rangers with Jeremy Lauzon (55), Charlie Co...

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand and will be out at least a month.

Lauzon left Sunday’s outdoor game against Philadelphia after one shift. The team said Wednesday that he will be reevaluated after four weeks.

Lauzon, 23, has three assists in 16 games for the Bruins this season. He has averaged 18:32 in ice time per game on the No. 1 defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy, taking on an increased role with the departure of Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug this offseason.

Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril also have missed time recently. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Zboril should return Thursday and Grzelcyk shortly after that, but Miller's knee is still sore.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-25 05:22 GMT+08:00

