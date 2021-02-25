Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/25 00:53
William Burns testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Wednesday,...
William Burns is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Wednesda...

William Burns testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Wednesday,...

William Burns is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Wednesda...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers.

“I've learned that politics must stop where intelligence works begin,” William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That is exactly what President Biden expects of CIA.”

Burns said the president "wants the agency to give it to him straight, and I plan to do just that and to defend those who do the same."

The comments from Burns were aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration, when President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence and he publicly disputed the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference.

Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents. His well-known status in diplomatic circles makes his confirmation likely.

He acknowledged that he would be returning to government at a time of diverse international security threats, including from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Burns appeared before the committee one day after members held a hearing on Russian hacks that targeted the U.S. private sector and federal government agencies. He said that intrusion was a “very harsh wake-up call about the vulnerabilities of supply chains and critical infrastructure” and that the CIA had to work even harder to detect and prevent cyberoperations from abroad, to help attribute blame and to develop its own capabilities.

He also said that "outcompeting China" would be a core national security priority in the coming years.

Updated : 2021-02-25 02:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came 1 day early this year, on Feb. 20
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed