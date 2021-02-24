Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 5 4 1 0 0 8 15 10
Hartford 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12
Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 6 4 2 0 0 8 24 12
Laval 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 11
Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 14
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Stockton 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 7 7 0 0 0 14 34 14
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 10
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 28
Cleveland 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 18
Rockford 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 28
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14
Hershey 5 3 0 2 0 8 13 11
Lehigh Valley 4 3 0 1 0 7 11 7
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Binghamton 5 2 2 0 1 5 12 15
WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 8 7 1 0 0 14 28 20
Henderson 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 10
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Colorado 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 17
Ontario 8 1 6 1 0 3 18 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Stockton 1

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-25 00:52 GMT+08:00

