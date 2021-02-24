Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 23:09
Through Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 21 13 25 38 5 12 6 0 3 80 16.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 21 10 23 33 14 6 5 1 4 55 18.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 20 9 21 30 16 12 0 0 2 49 18.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 20 9 21 30 7 12 2 0 0 72 12.5
Auston Matthews Toronto 19 18 11 29 8 2 7 0 6 78 23.1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 18 10 16 26 1 6 2 0 2 41 24.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 17 7 16 23 3 10 2 0 1 25 28.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 18 8 14 22 -3 4 3 0 0 36 22.2
Brock Boeser Vancouver 23 12 10 22 -4 10 3 1 1 59 20.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 23 2 19 21 -13 8 0 0 0 58 3.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 17 4 17 21 5 4 1 0 1 39 10.3
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 15 8 13 21 5 4 6 0 0 33 24.2
Brad Marchand Boston 16 9 11 20 9 6 2 1 1 41 22.0
J.T. Miller Vancouver 20 4 15 19 -5 14 1 0 1 35 11.4
David Perron St. Louis 19 6 13 19 3 12 2 0 2 46 13.0
Patrice Bergeron Boston 16 7 12 19 7 2 4 1 1 56 12.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 17 7 12 19 7 2 2 0 1 60 11.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 16 9 10 19 6 2 3 0 3 55 16.4
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 18 10 9 19 12 2 2 0 3 64 15.6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 21 9 9 18 3 8 5 0 1 68 13.2

Updated : 2021-02-25 00:52 GMT+08:00

