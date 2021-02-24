SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 13 9 2 1 1 20 32 22 Pensacola 17 8 6 2 1 19 50 48 Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 50 46 Knoxville 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 45 Birmingham 16 6 7 3 0 15 40 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.