All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55 N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51 N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 3 2 26 59 48 Carolina 17 12 4 1 25 64 47 Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61 Tampa Bay 16 11 4 1 23 58 38 Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70 Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57 Dallas 13 5 4 4 14 41 37 Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32 Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48 Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52 Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 20 14 4 2 30 72 54 Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52 Calgary 19 9 9 1 19 50 54 Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82 Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, OT

Chicago 6, Columbus 5, SO

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.