NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 23

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 27 313 193 884 32.7
Curry, GS 31 310 157 935 30.2
Embiid, PHI 26 243 260 776 29.8
Lillard, POR 30 277 211 889 29.6
Doncic, DAL 29 290 183 837 28.9
LaVine, CHI 30 306 140 858 28.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 31 319 216 888 28.6
Leonard, LAC 26 256 141 705 27.1
Young, ATL 29 226 263 782 27.0
Jokic, DEN 31 321 147 838 27.0
Tatum, BOS 26 245 117 679 26.1
James, LAL 32 309 131 826 25.8
Brown, BOS 29 282 108 744 25.7
Williamson, NO 29 279 163 727 25.1
Harden, BKN 27 212 167 676 25.0
Booker, PHO 26 234 117 641 24.7
Mitchell, UTA 29 244 125 711 24.5
Ingram, NO 30 250 142 718 23.9
Vucevic, ORL 32 307 71 766 23.9
Randle, NY 32 259 167 745 23.3

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 146 221 .661
Holmes, SAC 150 229 .655
Gobert, UTA 165 258 .640
Harrell, LAL 177 277 .639
Williamson, NO 279 453 .616
Young, CHI 140 231 .606
Plumlee, DET 120 199 .603
Ayton, PHO 182 307 .593
Capela, ATL 183 309 .592
Kanter, POR 154 262 .588

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 28 132 260 392 14.0
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 31 109 308 417 13.5
Ayton, PHO 30 106 251 357 11.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL 31 56 309 365 11.8
Vucevic, ORL 32 61 312 373 11.7
Sabonis, IND 29 80 256 336 11.6
Kanter, POR 31 128 224 352 11.4
Embiid, PHI 26 55 239 294 11.3
Valanciunas, MEM 22 76 170 246 11.2

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 27 303 11.2
Westbrook, WAS 22 213 9.7
Young, ATL 29 279 9.6
Doncic, DAL 29 267 9.2
Paul, PHO 29 247 8.5
Jokic, DEN 31 261 8.4
Green, GS 27 223 8.3
James, LAL 32 259 8.1
Lillard, POR 30 241 8.0
Simmons, PHI 27 213 7.9

Updated : 2021-02-25 00:51 GMT+08:00

