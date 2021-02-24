THROUGH FEBRUARY 23
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|27
|313
|193
|884
|32.7
|Curry, GS
|31
|310
|157
|935
|30.2
|Embiid, PHI
|26
|243
|260
|776
|29.8
|Lillard, POR
|30
|277
|211
|889
|29.6
|Doncic, DAL
|29
|290
|183
|837
|28.9
|LaVine, CHI
|30
|306
|140
|858
|28.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|31
|319
|216
|888
|28.6
|Leonard, LAC
|26
|256
|141
|705
|27.1
|Young, ATL
|29
|226
|263
|782
|27.0
|Jokic, DEN
|31
|321
|147
|838
|27.0
|Tatum, BOS
|26
|245
|117
|679
|26.1
|James, LAL
|32
|309
|131
|826
|25.8
|Brown, BOS
|29
|282
|108
|744
|25.7
|Williamson, NO
|29
|279
|163
|727
|25.1
|Harden, BKN
|27
|212
|167
|676
|25.0
|Booker, PHO
|26
|234
|117
|641
|24.7
|Mitchell, UTA
|29
|244
|125
|711
|24.5
|Ingram, NO
|30
|250
|142
|718
|23.9
|Vucevic, ORL
|32
|307
|71
|766
|23.9
|Randle, NY
|32
|259
|167
|745
|23.3
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|146
|221
|.661
|Holmes, SAC
|150
|229
|.655
|Gobert, UTA
|165
|258
|.640
|Harrell, LAL
|177
|277
|.639
|Williamson, NO
|279
|453
|.616
|Young, CHI
|140
|231
|.606
|Plumlee, DET
|120
|199
|.603
|Ayton, PHO
|182
|307
|.593
|Capela, ATL
|183
|309
|.592
|Kanter, POR
|154
|262
|.588
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|28
|132
|260
|392
|14.0
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|31
|109
|308
|417
|13.5
|Ayton, PHO
|30
|106
|251
|357
|11.9
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|31
|56
|309
|365
|11.8
|Vucevic, ORL
|32
|61
|312
|373
|11.7
|Sabonis, IND
|29
|80
|256
|336
|11.6
|Kanter, POR
|31
|128
|224
|352
|11.4
|Embiid, PHI
|26
|55
|239
|294
|11.3
|Valanciunas, MEM
|22
|76
|170
|246
|11.2
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|27
|303
|11.2
|Westbrook, WAS
|22
|213
|9.7
|Young, ATL
|29
|279
|9.6
|Doncic, DAL
|29
|267
|9.2
|Paul, PHO
|29
|247
|8.5
|Jokic, DEN
|31
|261
|8.4
|Green, GS
|27
|223
|8.3
|James, LAL
|32
|259
|8.1
|Lillard, POR
|30
|241
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|27
|213
|7.9