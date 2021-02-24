Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 5-1-0 6-2-2 11-3-2
Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63 6-3-2 3-2-2 9-5-4
Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55 7-1-0 3-5-1 10-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43 5-0-1 4-6-2 9-6-3
Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51 5-2-2 3-2-1 8-4-3
N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 3-5-2 3-2-1 6-7-3
New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 2-4-1 4-2-1 6-6-2
Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47 2-5-1 4-3-1 6-8-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 17 12 3 2 26 59 48 6-2-1 6-1-1 12-3-2
Carolina 17 12 4 1 25 64 47 6-1-1 6-3-0 12-4-1
Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61 5-2-1 5-4-3 10-6-4
Tampa Bay 16 11 4 1 23 58 38 6-1-0 5-3-1 11-4-1
Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70 5-3-3 3-4-2 8-7-5
Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57 5-4-0 3-6-0 8-10-0
Dallas 13 5 4 4 14 41 37 4-1-3 1-3-1 5-4-4
Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66 3-6-2 2-7-1 5-13-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 8-2-1 3-2-0 11-4-1
St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59 4-5-2 6-2-0 10-7-2
Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32 5-2-0 4-3-1 9-5-1
Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48 3-2-3 5-4-0 8-6-3
Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52 5-4-3 3-3-0 8-7-3
Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38 3-3-0 6-3-0 9-6-0
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 1-2-0 6-6-2 7-8-2
Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54 3-5-2 3-5-1 6-10-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 20 14 4 2 30 72 54 8-3-1 6-1-1 14-4-2
Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65 6-5-0 7-3-0 13-8-0
Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 6-3-1 5-3-0 11-6-1
Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52 3-5-0 6-0-4 9-5-4
Calgary 19 9 9 1 19 50 54 4-4-0 5-5-1 9-9-1
Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82 5-5-2 3-8-0 8-13-2
Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84 3-5-1 3-9-0 6-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, OT

Chicago 6, Columbus 5, SO

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

