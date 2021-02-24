All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|16
|11
|3
|2
|24
|51
|36
|5-1-0
|6-2-2
|11-3-2
|Washington
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|60
|63
|6-3-2
|3-2-2
|9-5-4
|Pittsburgh
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|54
|55
|7-1-0
|3-5-1
|10-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|44
|43
|5-0-1
|4-6-2
|9-6-3
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|51
|51
|5-2-2
|3-2-1
|8-4-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|40
|42
|3-5-2
|3-2-1
|6-7-3
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|41
|2-4-1
|4-2-1
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14
|41
|47
|2-5-1
|4-3-1
|6-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|17
|12
|3
|2
|26
|59
|48
|6-2-1
|6-1-1
|12-3-2
|Carolina
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|64
|47
|6-1-1
|6-3-0
|12-4-1
|Chicago
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|61
|61
|5-2-1
|5-4-3
|10-6-4
|Tampa Bay
|16
|11
|4
|1
|23
|58
|38
|6-1-0
|5-3-1
|11-4-1
|Columbus
|20
|8
|7
|5
|21
|60
|70
|5-3-3
|3-4-2
|8-7-5
|Nashville
|18
|8
|10
|0
|16
|42
|57
|5-4-0
|3-6-0
|8-10-0
|Dallas
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|41
|37
|4-1-3
|1-3-1
|5-4-4
|Detroit
|21
|5
|13
|3
|13
|39
|66
|3-6-2
|2-7-1
|5-13-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|16
|11
|4
|1
|23
|48
|34
|8-2-1
|3-2-0
|11-4-1
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|59
|59
|4-5-2
|6-2-0
|10-7-2
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|44
|32
|5-2-0
|4-3-1
|9-5-1
|Los Angeles
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|54
|48
|3-2-3
|5-4-0
|8-6-3
|Arizona
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|48
|52
|5-4-3
|3-3-0
|8-7-3
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|44
|38
|3-3-0
|6-3-0
|9-6-0
|San Jose
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|64
|1-2-0
|6-6-2
|7-8-2
|Anaheim
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|37
|54
|3-5-2
|3-5-1
|6-10-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|20
|14
|4
|2
|30
|72
|54
|8-3-1
|6-1-1
|14-4-2
|Edmonton
|21
|13
|8
|0
|26
|76
|65
|6-5-0
|7-3-0
|13-8-0
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|61
|49
|6-3-1
|5-3-0
|11-6-1
|Montreal
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|61
|52
|3-5-0
|6-0-4
|9-5-4
|Calgary
|19
|9
|9
|1
|19
|50
|54
|4-4-0
|5-5-1
|9-9-1
|Vancouver
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|68
|82
|5-5-2
|3-8-0
|8-13-2
|Ottawa
|21
|6
|14
|1
|13
|52
|84
|3-5-1
|3-9-0
|6-14-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, OT
Chicago 6, Columbus 5, SO
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO
Nashville 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd
St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.