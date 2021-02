The Bhitarkanika sanctuary is located in the estuarial region of Bramhani-Baitarani on the Bay of Bengal in India's eastern Odisha state. The sanctuar... The Bhitarkanika sanctuary is located in the estuarial region of Bramhani-Baitarani on the Bay of Bengal in India's eastern Odisha state. The sanctuary covers an area of 672 square kilometers of mangrove forests and wetland.