Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ExxonMobil selling some assets for more than $1B

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/24 21:17
ExxonMobil selling some assets for more than $1B

ExxonMobil is selling most of its upstream assets in the United Kingdom central and northern North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion.

The sale includes ExxonMobil’s interests in 14 producing fields in the U.K. North Sea. This includes fields run primarily by Shell, including Penguins, Starling, Fram, the Gannet Cluster and Shearwater; Elgin Franklin fields operated by Total; and interests in the associated infrastructure. ExxonMobil’s share of production from these fields was approximately 38,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2019.

The Irving, Texas-based oil company, which has operated in the U.K. for more than 135 years, is still keeping extensive refining and fuels marketing, lubricants, petrochemicals production and the natural gas marketing business in the U.K. It will also keep its non-operated share in upstream assets in the southern North Sea, and its share in the Shell Esso gas and liquids infrastructure that supplies ethane to the company’s Fife ethylene plant.

Neil Chapman, senior vice president of ExxonMobil, said in a statement Wednesday that the company is selling assets that are “less strategic" and concentrating on development plans that prioritize Guyana, the U.S. Permian Basin, Brazil and liquefied natural gas.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of the year.

Updated : 2021-02-24 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban