Taiwan's requirement to wear masks during large-scale assemblies to continue

Violators to receive fine between NT$3,000-15,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 21:15
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The requirement for people to wear masks during large-scale assemblies will continue after Feb. 28, when the requirement was originally set to expire, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

As the fall and winter epidemic prevention measures will come to an end on Feb. 28, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the relaxation of several restrictive measures, including lifting the entry ban on foreign travelers and transit passengers, permitting foreigners from low- and medium-risk countries on short-stay business visas to apply for reduced quarantines, as well as allowing foreigners to come to Taiwan for medical treatment under certain circumstances, CNA reported.

Foreigners coming to Taiwan will still be required to prepare a COVID-19 RT-PCR test report, arrange a quarantine facility, and complete an online health report before arrival.

As part of the fall and winter epidemic prevention measures, members of the public have been required to wear masks when attending large-scale assemblies and activities. Even though the measures were set to expire on Feb. 28, Chen said that in light of the new coronavirus variants in various countries, people attending rallies must still wear masks and avoid eating to prevent community spread.

Those who violate the rule and fail to heed a warning may be punished with a fine of between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000.
