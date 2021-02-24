Alexa
African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan

Arriving foreigners unable to pay fines will be turned away

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 20:35
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The discovery of African swine fever in Malaysia will cause Taiwan to hike its fines on people bringing in pork from the country to NT$200,000 (US$7,000) from NT$30,000, officials announced Wednesday (Feb. 24).

Malaysia had already been listed as a high-risk country for the disease, but the discovery of affected hogs in the East Malaysian state of Sabah on the island of Borneo triggered the higher fines, CNA reported.

Arriving foreigners unable or unwilling to pay the fine would be refused entry into Taiwan and turned away, according to officials. A second violation of the ban would result in a fine of NT$1 million.

Luggage from passengers arriving from Malaysia has already been X-rayed since 2019; in addition, there is no wholesale commercial import of pork products from the country into Taiwan.

While the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has not yet listed Malaysia’s outbreak, Taiwan did add the Southeast Asian country to its list of areas where the African swine fever has been found during the last three years.
