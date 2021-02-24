Number of Hong Kong citizens acquiring Taiwan residence permits doubled in 2020

Protesters in Taiwan expressing support for the Hong Kong democracy movement in 2019 Protesters in Taiwan expressing support for the Hong Kong democracy movement in 2019 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Hong Kong citizens obtaining Taiwanese residence permits doubled to more than 10,000 in 2020 from the previous year amid tightening repression in the Chinese territory, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The data from the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) showed that the sharpest surge since the government department started collecting figures on the trend, though migration from Macau barely budged, the China Times reported.

From 2016 to 2018, the number of Hong Kong citizens acquiring residence permits in Taiwan remained largely stable at just above 4,000. The first significant increase occurred in 2019, when the number reached 5,858.

The trend accelerated in 2020, when the number of residence permit holders surged by 84.6 percent to reach 10,813. Related figures for Macau showed the total staying just above 1,000 before reaching 1,474 in 2019 and rising by 6.9 percent to 1,576 last year, the MAC said.

Migrants from Hong Kong were attracted by Taiwan’s free spirit and by the cultural similarities, but real estate experts pointed out that some visa regulations might have been misunderstood. Investment migration required a minimum of NT$6 million (US$215,000), but the funds should be used for setting up a company that would eventually pay taxes, not for investing or speculating in real estate, the China Times reported.