ripple2wave Incubator launches Digital Water Hackathon: $250,000 R&D funds for startups with solutions to tackle Singapore water issues

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2021 - Ripple2wave (R2WI), together with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), is organizing its first Digital Water Hackathon to grow and nurture high potential startups in the area of water technology. Winners will receive prizes including S$50,000 Startup SG Founder Grant*, S$250,000 potential R&D funding, and up to S$6,000 Alibaba Cloud credits. Winning solutions will also have guidance to expand globally and get further exposure into the ecosystem. Registration at https://digitalwaterhackathon.com closes on 28 February 2021.

Singapore has set its sights on being self-sufficient in water by 2060, while water demand is expected to double in the same time frame. With current technical solutions, such as NEWater and desalination, only 85% of the demand would be met. Infrastructure investments, increasing operational costs required to maintain water systems, manpower constraints, and the impact of climate change are some of the related challenges Singapore's water ecosystem is facing.

Given this situation, Singapore has invested heavily in becoming a Global HydroHub, continuously evaluating and embracing fresh ideas and perspectives to meet the future's challenges.1

"The Digital Water Hackathon will contribute to these efforts (a) by raising awareness to the importance and challenges of water management and (b) by attracting talent developing digitally based ideas and solutions," said Dr. Helge Daebel, Managing Director at ripple2wave, and added: "The digital space has proven to deliver solutions giving answer to the complexities of the water space. Singapore can leverage its reputation, collaborative ecosystem and talent to become a leader in the digital water space. We look forward to deploying our skills by creating, nurturing, and growing related startups."

The Digital Water Hackathon will run from 6 March 2021 -- 24 June 2021. Participants are provided with six problem statements from PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, Optiqua, ZWEEC Analytics and other major water players in the Singapore Ecosystem.





About the Digital Water Hackathon

Participants will be able to enter the hackathon under two main categories:

(1) Entry: first-time entrepreneurs looking to solve problems in the digital water sector whose solutions are at the conceptual stage and

(2) Advanced: local or international teams with existing solutions ready to be deployed.

The programme will include a one-week Bootcamp and a 3-month long deep mentoring sessions by experts and business mentors. Participants will get the opportunity to present their solutions at the Singapore International Water Week 2021 in June this year.

More information and details about the problem statements can be found at https://digitalwaterhackathon.com.





About ripple2wave

Ripple2wave (R2WI) is a Singapore based incubator building emerging water technology leaders to serve global markets.

R2WI is a joint venture between VFT Ventures(Singapore) and Emerald Technology Ventures, a globally recognized Cleantech Investor with a twenty-year investment history. Part of this history has been a unique traction in the water space including successful exits to major industry players (SUEZ, XYLEM and BASF). Meanwhile, VFT successfully commercialised technologies from A*STAR through ZWEEC Analytics.

R2WI is supported by Enterprise Singapore and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency to create a unique ecosystem for emerging water technology startups.





