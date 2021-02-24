Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former member of Syrian secret police convicted in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 17:25
Former member of Syrian secret police convicted in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad's secret police was convicted Wednesday by a German court of facilitating the torture of prisoners in a landmark ruling that human rights activists hope will set a precedent for other cases.

Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison, the dpa news agency reported.

It was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes to bring the case that involved victims and defendants who were in Germany.

Details of the ruling were not immediately available, but Al-Gharib could have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. However judges considered his defection and court testimony as mitigating factors.

The 44-year-old was accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.

Evidence reviewed during the trial included photographs of thousands of alleged victims of torture by the Syrian government. The images were smuggled out of Syria by a police officer.

Syrian government officials did not testify during the trial.

Updated : 2021-02-24 18:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban