England wins toss in 3rd test vs India and will bat 1st

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — England won the toss and decide to bat first against India in the third test while making four changes to its side for the day-night match under lights in Ahmedabad.

The series is level at 1-1 after England won the first test and India the second. A spot in the world test championship is on the line for whichever team wins the four-test series.

Record wicket-taker James Anderson returned for England to resume his long-term partnership with Stuart Broad. Jofra Archer also reclaimed his place after an elbow injury, with Moeen Ali and Olly Stone dropping out of the attack.

There were also two alterations to England's top three, with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow back in place of Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence.

“We’d like to get a good score like in the first test match and drive it from there,” England captain Joe Root said. “Not sure how to make of the pitch. It’s dry. It will turn. The pink ball is a lot harder and it will swing.”

India captain Virat Kohli said he also would have batted if he won the toss.

“It looks like a bat-first pitch,” Kohli said. “But having said that, the pitch looks like it can assist the seamers."

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England: Dom Sibley, jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports