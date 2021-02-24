Alexa
2021 Taipei Cycle and TaiSPO physical shows postponed, virtual versions to proceed

More than 300 exhibitors and brands will participate in virtual shows

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 18:29
(TAITRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The physical exhibitions of the 2021 Taipei Cycle and Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO), which were originally slated to take place from March 3–6, have been postponed due to pandemic concerns, while the virtual versions will proceed as planned, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced in a press conference on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The virtual exhibitions, TAIPEI CYCLE Online and TaiSPO Online, will last for one month, beginning on March 3. They will enable buyers around the world to see virtual presentations of exhibits, interact with exhibitors, and participate in various virtual activities, such as procurement meetings and forums.

A total of more than 300 exhibitors and brands will participate in the virtual shows, including well-known bicycle brands Merida and Giant, bicycle assembler Ideal Bike Corp, chain manufacturer KCM International Inc, bicycle component makers SRAM Corp and Shimano Inc, as well as fitness equipment manufacturers Dyaco International Inc and Johnson Health Tech. Co.

Electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro, which has crossed over to making bicycles, will also join the virtual show.

For more information about the two virtual shows, please visit the TAIPEI CYCLE and TaiSPO official websites.


(TAITRA video)


