Taiwan’s CPC sets up Advanced Catalysis Center amid falling fuel demand

ACC will contribute to development of new materials

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 18:20
CPC launched its Advanced Catalysis Center in Chiayi City Wednesday 

CPC launched its Advanced Catalysis Center in Chiayi City Wednesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Oil refiner CPC Corporation, Taiwan, responded to the falling demand for fossil fuels by launching an Advanced Catalysis Center (ACC) project Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The office, headquartered in Chiayi City, will research and develop advanced materials and catalysts necessary to cut carbon emissions, CNA reported. Catalysis played an important part in the search for new materials and in the reduction of air pollution, officials emphasized at the launch ceremony.

State-owned CPC said it was facing reduced demand for gasoline and diesel fuels, making a transformation a necessity for its future. Oil products would be used less for the production of fuels and more for the manufacturing of new materials, officials told reporters.

The formation of the ACC would also contribute to the upgrading of Taiwan’s industrial sector as a whole, according to CPC. The oil company and the Academia Sinica signed a Memorandum of Understanding to encourage important businesses in the catalysis sector to set up manufacturing operations in Taiwan.

The ACC is a joint project with the Academia Sinica and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).
Advanced Catalysis Center
CPC Corporation
carbon emissions
fossil fuels
catalysis
Academia Sinica
ITRI
Chiayi City

Updated : 2021-02-24 18:42 GMT+08:00

