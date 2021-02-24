Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian delegation visits Taiwan's Jakarta office to discuss migrant worker freeze

Both sides also discussed proposed changes to Indonesian fee policies

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 16:44
Indonesia's BP2MI chief Benny Rhamdani (seated, second left) visits Taiwan's office in Jakarta (BP2MI photo) 

Indonesia's BP2MI chief Benny Rhamdani (seated, second left) visits Taiwan's office in Jakarta (BP2MI photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesian officials in charge of migrant worker issues visited Taiwan’s representative office in the capital city of Jakarta Monday (Feb. 22) to exchange views about the East Asian nation’s freeze on migrant workers.

Three previous rounds of bilateral discussion failed to overcome the impasse. However, Indonesia has postponed changes to its worker placement fee policy, which Taiwanese employers are opposed to, until July.

Benny Rhamdani, the head of the Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BP2MI), visited the Taiwanese office and invited its officials to learn more about coronavirus testing and prevention measures at the main migrant worker training center, CNA reported.

The freeze on Indonesian workers, imposed last December, was partly the consequence of too many of the workers testing positive for coronavirus in Taiwan despite having received a negative PRC test result in their home country.

After the Feb. 22 meeting, the Taiwanese representative office said it was considering additional measures and would take developments in Indonesia's epidemic situation into account.

Rhamdani reportedly said at a news conference on Tuesday (Feb. 23) that he had agreed to the Taiwanese request to cut the number of medical institutions responsible for the PRC tests down from 90 to between 30 and 50. The reduction would make it easier to pinpoint problems in case Indonesian workers test positive after their arrival in Taiwan, officials said.

As for the worker placement fee policy, Rhamdani emphasized that not everything would have to be paid by Taiwanese employers since local governments in Indonesia would bear the cost of training and employment licenses.
Indonesia
migrant workers
Indonesian migrant workers
BP2MI
Benny Rhamdani
John Chen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
Taiwan reports two COVID cases imported from Myanmar, Indonesia
2021/02/10 15:06
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
2021/02/05 21:00
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
2021/02/05 19:58
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2 Indonesian men test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/02/03 14:48
COVID test credibility hurdle for Taiwan to re-introduce Indonesian workers
COVID test credibility hurdle for Taiwan to re-introduce Indonesian workers
2021/02/02 17:52

Updated : 2021-02-24 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban