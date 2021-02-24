Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 24) announced that it will lift its ban on the entry of non-resident foreigners and allow international travelers to transit through the airport on March 1.

In response to the discovery of Taiwan's first imported case of the new mutant coronavirus strain that emerged in the UK in December of last year, the CECC that month announced that it would ban foreign visitors, with few exceptions, as well as transit passengers, starting on Jan. 1 of this year. After Taiwan was able to contain a hospital cluster infection in Taoyuan, the CECC on Sunday indicated that because the fall and winter epidemic prevention scheme is slated to end on Feb. 28, the restrictions on foreign visitors would likely be eased in March.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) officially announced that starting on March 1, non-resident foreigners will be allowed to enter Taiwan, with the notable exception of tourists and persons on "social visits," and international air travelers will be allowed to transit through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The following are the conditions under which foreign visitors can enter Taiwan beginning next month:

Foreign visitors allowed to enter Taiwan

Non-Taiwanese nationals who hold valid Taiwan residence permits, including foreign citizens, as well as citizens of Hong Kong, Macau, and China. Foreign nationals without residence may apply for a special entry permit with overseas representative offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), with the exception of tourists and persons making "social visits. Hong Kong, Macau, and Chinese citizens

A. Chinse citizens: residence permit holders, exceptions made for humanitarian considerations and emergency assistance, spouses of Taiwanese citizens, children of Taiwanese citizens who are minors, students approved by the Ministry of Education, international medical personnel approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and other special exemptions.

B. Hong Kong and Macau citizens: residence permit holders, exceptions made for humanitarian considerations and emergency assistance, spouses of Taiwanese citizens, children of Taiwanese citizens who are minors, students approved by the Ministry of Education, businesspeople, internal transfers within multinational corporations, international medical personnel approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and other special exemptions.

Transferring passengers

As for transferring airline passengers in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, passengers must take the same airline group's flight and their stay during transit is limited to less than eight hours. Transfer passengers must sit in a designated seating area in the airport and follow a separate route when traveling through the airport than other passengers.

Food services and shopping must be provided under the full supervision of dedicated staff. There must also be contingency plans in place in the event of flight delays or an abnormality is detected in a transit passenger's health condition.

PCR tests and quarantine still required

The CECC emphasized that in order to ensure continued epidemic prevention, all prospective visitors must provide a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction ( PCR) report in English within three days before boarding a flight to Taiwan. Once they arrive in Taiwan, foreign visitors must still undergo 14 days of quarantine and must make arrangements to stay in officially approved quarantine accommodations in advance.

Those who chose to undergo quarantine at home must abide by the principl of one person per residence. The center reminds all passengers who want to enter Taiwan to use their mobile phones to complete the "Quarantine System for Entry" before checking in with the airline or boarding at the departure location.