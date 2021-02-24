Alexa
Kahun helps Oilers rally past Canucks 4-3

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 14:14
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored twice and Leon Draisaitl had three assists, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 4-3 victory over Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid and Tyler Ennis also scored in Edmonton's fourth consecutive win. Mike Smith had 30 saves.

Bo Horvat, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored to help the Canucks build a 3-0 lead in the first period, but they were shut out for the rest of the night.

Kahun sparked the Oilers' comeback with goals late in the first and early in the third. McDavid tied it at 3 with his 13th goal 4:23 into the third, with this one coming on a power play. Ennis put Edmonton in front with his second of the season at 13:25.

Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have just two wins in their last 12 games.

UP NEXT

The teams play again in Vancouver on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-02-24 15:36 GMT+08:00

