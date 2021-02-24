Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than in politics

Terry Gou names aging population and wealth gap as issues to pay attention to

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/24 14:55
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (center) with former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (right) 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (center) with former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (right)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asked whether he was considering a run in the 2024 presidential election, Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) replied Wednesday (Feb. 24) he was more interested in health issues than in politics.

During the run-up to the Jan. 2020 presidential polls, Gou was often mentioned, first as a Kuomintang contender, and later as a potential independent candidate. However, in the end, he decided not to run for office.

The tycoon described himself on Wednesday as a “health person,” investing in biotechnology and health-related industries, and donating to charitable causes, CNA reported. Outside of politics, issues such as the aging population and the wealth gap between rich and poor are worth paying attention to, he stressed.

Gou said he hoped Taiwan could be like the Netherlandsa small country with a positive image. The East Asian nation's reputation as a high-tech powerhouse should allow it to play a role on the world stage and make it easier for other countries to accept it with an open attitude, he said.

The founder of the world’s largest Apple iPhone contract manufacturer went on to praise Taiwan for its handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying it is another reason to be proud of the country.

Gou was speaking at a ceremony at a temple in the New Taipei City district of Tucheng, where Foxconn’s headquarters is based. Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) was also present.
Terry Gou
Foxconn
2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Wang Jin-pyng
biotechnology
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Artworks of canceled Taiwan Lantern Festival to be displayed elsewhere
Artworks of canceled Taiwan Lantern Festival to be displayed elsewhere
2021/02/23 20:52
Tesla Taiwan to debug software over '7-word' voice command
Tesla Taiwan to debug software over '7-word' voice command
2021/02/23 19:43
Taiwanese designer Apu Jan to launch digital sci-fi show at London Fashion Week
Taiwanese designer Apu Jan to launch digital sci-fi show at London Fashion Week
2021/02/23 17:42
Taiwanese premier defends use of 'Wuhan pneumonia'
Taiwanese premier defends use of 'Wuhan pneumonia'
2021/02/23 16:33
Taiwan identifies new Covid drug more effective than remdesivir
Taiwan identifies new Covid drug more effective than remdesivir
2021/02/23 15:56

Updated : 2021-02-24 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed