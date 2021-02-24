Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman recently began seeing floaters and flashes in the corners of her eyes after she binge-watched Korean drama on her cell phone during the Lunar New Year holiday.

In a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 23), Lin Jen-chieh (林人傑), the director of the Ophthalmology Department at the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Taipei hospital, pointed out that he received many patients suffering from myodesopsia, or eye floaters, following the Lunar New Year holiday. He said that many of them had stayed up all night to watch TV or play video games during the week-long break.

One of the patients, a 30-year-old woman surnamed Chang (張), told Lin that she had recently finished 50 episodes of a Korean drama in a single day. She said that her eyesight had become less clear and that she was seeing small black dots drifting through her vision.

Lin said although most eye floaters are caused by age-related changes, the age of patients has lowered in recent years. He added that patients typically see tiny black shadows and that the condition can lead to permanent vision loss if serious.

The way to prevent and reduce floaters is to do eye exercises for 5-10 minutes and allow the eyes to relax after using electronic devices, Lin explained. Placing cool or warm compresses over the eyes and gently massaging them is another natural treatment for the condition, he said.