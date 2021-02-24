Senoko Energy Cooks Up Exclusive Rewards With MasterChef Singapore And Gives Back To Local Home-Based F&B Entreprenuers

Senoko Energy puts its support behind home cooking in a partnership with MasterChef Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2021 - Kick off the new year with greater savings on electricity bills and an exclusive private dining experience, as Senoko Energy marks its new partnership with MasterChef Singapore.









As a co-sponsor of MasterChef Singapore, new and returning customers of Senoko Energy will also stand a chance to benefit from the latest season of the competitive cooking show. By making the switch to or renewing their electricity contracts with Senoko Energy between 19 February and 30 April 2021, they will qualify for the opportunity to experience a three-course gastronomical feast prepared by the next-to-be-crowned winner of the culinary programme.

The contest winner will also be able to bring along seven others to enjoy the curated experience. For more information, visit Senoko Energy's official contest page.





Watch & Win













Senoko Energy is also giving out rewards to the viewers of MasterChef Singapore in its weekly "Watch & Win" contest, where viewers will get the opportunity to walk away with RedMart e-vouchers and Nespresso products worth more than S$5,000.

A trivia question will be unveiled in each episode (broadcasted on meWATCH and every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 5) and viewers who submit the right answers through Senoko Energy's online portal will be entered into a random draw. One lucky winner will be chosen every Friday. Full contest details can be found here.





Powering Home-based F&B Businesses













As contestants and judges of MasterChef Singapore gather to celebrate their love for food and the sense of togetherness that comes with cooking for people in the new season, Senoko Energy is extending its support to all local F&B entrepreneurs who run their businesses from home. Starting from 12 March 2021, the first 100 home-based F&B businesses that make the switch over to Senoko Energy will enjoy a S$300 rebate on their electricity bills, on top of prevailing promotions.

Heather Ang, Head of Marketing at Senoko Energy, said: "The impact of COVID-19 is being felt most acutely by small businesses. Some of these businesses have had to pivot their offerings and explore cost cutting measures by operating from home."

"Through our latest campaign, we hope to cheer on local businesses as they forge ahead in the new normal and encourage them to make the switch to Senoko Energy as their electricity retailer of choice for greater cost savings," she added.

Interested customers can get in touch with Senoko Energy by sending a direct message using their business' social media account. More details will be revealed soon on the official Senoko Energy website and social channels 12 March 2021 onwards.





For more information, please contact:

Heather Ang

Head of Marketing

heatherang@senokoenergy.com

Nicole Ye

Digital Marketing Manager

nicoleye@senokoenergy.com





About Senoko Energy Pte Ltd

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore's development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore's energy needs with proven reliable performance.

As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed capacity of 2,807 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation's electricity needs. The company launched its retail brand in 2018, offering retail products and services for Singapore households and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Open Electricity Market.

Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.