Shuler leads Ole Miss past No. 24 Missouri 60-53

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi beat No. 24 Missouri 60-53 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series against the sputtering Tigers.

Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which beat then-No. 10 Missouri 80-59 earlier this month.

Kobe Brown led Missouri (14-7, 7-7) with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.

Missouri went on a 15-2 second-half run while the Rebels endured a brutal 8:26 stretch without a field goal, pushing the Tigers ahead 43-41 with 9:25 left. Neither team led by more than a possession from there until Shuler and KJ Buffen hit consecutive buckets to give Ole Miss a four-point lead with 1:18 to go. Joiner made six straight free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Ole Miss led by nine points at halftime and pushed ahead by as many as 13 points early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels have won five of six, their best stretch since starting the season 5-1.

Missouri: Has lost four of its last five games as its NCAA Tournament stock continues to drop. The Tigers' 53 points tied a season low.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: At Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

