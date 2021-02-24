Alexa
Myreon Jones scores 29; Penn State holds off Nebraska 86-83

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 11:54
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off Nebraska for an 86-83 victory on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nebraska (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten), which trailed most of the game and by 10 points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play. Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and Trey McGowens missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Myles Dread had 16 points for Penn State (8-12, 5-11). Wheeler finished with 13 points and Izaiah Brockington had 11. John Harrar had a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting for Nebraska. He made his sixth 3-pointer for his 39th point with 9:49 remaining, breaking the single-game scoring mark at Pinnacle Bank Arena. McGowens finished with 17 points.

The Nittany Lions made three straight 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 58-48 lead with 12:39 remaining. Later, Thorir Thorbjarnarson made consecutive 3s and McGowens added a third during a 9-3 stretch as the Cornhuskers tied it at 70 with 6:20 to go.

Nebraska, which began a stretch of four games in eight days, plays at fifth-ranked Illinois on Thursday. Penn State hosts Purdue on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-24 12:32 GMT+08:00

