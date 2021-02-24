Alexa
Taiwan has right to interact with other countries, MOFA reminds China

Taiwan is not part of China: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  301
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/24 12:43
Taiwan and China flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Feb. 23) stated that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country and that China has no right to dictate its exchanges with other nations.

MOFA’s statement came in response to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s (王毅) speech at the Lanting Forum on Sunday (Feb. 22) in Beijing, where he called on Washington to stop supporting the actions of “separatists” in Taiwan. “We urge the United States to stop smearing the [CCP] and China’s political system, stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence,’” he said.

Beijing has no right to interfere in Taiwan’s interactions with other countries, and only the democratically elected government in Taiwan can represent its people in the international arena, MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday. “China’s repression will not change Taiwan’s resolve to reach out to the world.”

“We will continue to work with the United States and other like-minded countries to contribute to peace, prosperity, and stability in the region,” she added. Ou also stressed that Beijing’s attempts to suppress Taiwan were not beneficial to the development of cross-strait relations.
Taiwan MOFA
MOFA Joanne Ou
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Updated : 2021-02-24 14:05 GMT+08:00

