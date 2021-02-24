Alexa
Metheny leads Bowling Green over E. Michigan 82-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 11:16
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had a season-high 29 points as Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (13-9, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Justin Turner had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Bowling Green recorded a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ty Groce had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-10, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Bryce McBride added 15 points and Noah Morgan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-24 12:31 GMT+08:00

