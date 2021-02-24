Swedish TV show discusses Taiwan's pandemic prevention success

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swedish television program “Foreign Offices,” which covers current international affairs, on Tuesday (Feb. 23) aired a special episode discussing Taiwan’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, titled “Virus-free Taiwan,” analyzed why the East Asian nation has been able to maintain normality in an otherwise chaotic time and see growth in its economy, CNA reported.

The program host noted that Taiwan, which has a population more than twice that of Sweden’s, has had fewer than 1,000 coronavirus infections and only nine deaths. Sweden, meanwhile, has had 63,000 confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths.

In addition to inviting two Swedish China experts, the program also interviewed Taiwanese Cabinet member Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳), a Taiwanese nurse, and a professor at Oregon State University.

Hanna Sahlberg, a Chinese commentator on Radio Sweden, said Taiwan’s success in epidemic prevention can be attributed to the fact that it is relatively easy for island countries to close their borders. She strongly praised the preemptive measures the nation took for allowing its people to have confidence in the government.

China expert Kristina Sandklef noted that due to the epidemic situation in China and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, many Taiwanese businessmen have returned home. This is an important factor in Taiwan's economic growth, she explained.

Sandklef also mentioned that many of the products made in Taiwan happen to be technological goods that are necessary for people in other countries to go to work, attend school, and use streaming services.

The program ended with a Lunar New Year clip produced by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.