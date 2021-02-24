Alexa
Henderson leads Campbell over High Point 68-48

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 10:38
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points and Messiah Thompson posted 14 points as Campbell won its seventh consecutive game, routing High Point 68-48 on Tuesday night.

Campbell (15-9, 11-6 Big South Conference) held a High Point to a season-low 16 points in the first half and led by 20 at the break.

John-Michael Wright had 13 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (8-14, 6-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jaden House scored 12 points and Lydell Elmore grabbed seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

