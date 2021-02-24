Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 23), marking the 16th such intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan immediately sent fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft.

Of the 16 ADIZ incidents this month, 14 involved one to two PLAAF aircraft, while larger incursions took place on Feb. 19 and 20. On Feb. 19, nine Chinese planes, including four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xian JH-7 fighter-bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane were detected in Taiwan’s ADIZ.

On Feb. 20, 11 Chinese military aircraft, comprised of two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xian JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone, marking the largest single-day intrusion so far this month. The MND said the Chinese planes were taking part in a PLA air and maritime exercise.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending its planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone, usually consisting of one to three PLAAF planes.