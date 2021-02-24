Alexa
Big 12 schedules 12 makeup games week before league tourney

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 06:28
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play.

No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week before the Big 12 tournament is played March 11-14 in Kansas City.

Baylor, which on Tuesday had its first game in three weeks after COVID-19 issues in the program, will still be able to play only a maximum 14 of its 18 scheduled conference games. Texas and West Virginia can get 17 league games in, while every other team could play its full conference slates.

No. 17 Kansas is the only team that can complete its entire 18-game conference schedule by the end of this week.

The Big 12 canceled Baylor's scheduled home game Thursday against West Virginia, a game that had already been postponed twice before, to keep the Bears from having six games in two weeks. The Bears will travel to West Virginia next week before hosting Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

West Virginia will host three makeup games, with TCU and Oklahoma State also traveling to Morgantown. That gives the Mountaineers four consecutive home games, including Saturday's game against Kansas State.

