Blaze at migrant camp in Greece severely injures6-year-old

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 05:55
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was severely injured during a blaze at a migrant camp northwest of Athens, Greece's fire service said late Tuesday.

The fire service said firefighters had to be accompanied by police to get into the camp after residents initially prevented them from entering. The facility is near the town of Thebes, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Greek capital.

A fire service statement said eight firemen with four fire engines were finally able to extinguish the blaze in a building in the camp.

It said the boy had already been pulled out of the fire by camp residents and was not breathing, but it was unclear whether rescuers were able to revive him. The child's nationality was not released.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Updated : 2021-02-24 07:59 GMT+08:00

