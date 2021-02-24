Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/24 05:37
A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%, having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9%. Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback.

Early drops in Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft moderated as the day went on. Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended down 2.2% after being down as much as 13.4%. Bond yields held near their highest level in a year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.87 points, or 0.1%, to 3,881.367.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.66 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,537.35.

The Nasdaq fell 67.85 points, or 0.5%, to 13,465.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.76 points, or 0.9%, to 2,231.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.34 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 43.03 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 409.26 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 35.38 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 125.30 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 930.87 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 576.92 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.46 points, or 13%.

Updated : 2021-02-24 07:57 GMT+08:00

