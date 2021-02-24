Alexa
Nautilus, Cracker Barrell fall; Ingersoll, Extra Space rise

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 05:12
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Republic Services Inc., down 4 cents to $88.96.

The waste management company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue expectations.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $6.49 to $377.86.

The cybersecurity company's third-quarter profit forecast disappointed investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 41 cents to $26.06.

The oil and gas company's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Nautilus Inc., down $6.17 to $20.54.

The gym equipment maker's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Carnival Corp., up 49 cents to $26.46.

The cruise line is selling about 40.5 million shares of common stock at a discount to it previous closing price.

Extra Space Storage Inc., up $5.76 to $126.50.

The self-storage facility reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., up $1.81 to $45.58.

The maker of air compressors and power tools beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $6 to $152.

The restaurant chain's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-02-24 06:28 GMT+08:00

