Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 30 months of detention

By Associated Press
2021/02/24 01:24
Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 30 months of detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities Tuesday released a university professor and activist after he spent more than a year in pre-trail detention, his lawyer said.

Hazem Hosny, a political science professor at Cairo University, arrived at his home in Cairo a day after a prosecutor ordered his conditional release. Hosny was set free pending an investigation into allegations he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group, his lawyer, Khalid Ali, said.

Hosny was a spokesman for the 2018 presidential campaign of Sami Annan, who served as chief of staff for former president Hosni Mubarak. Hosny was arrested in September 2019 following small but rare anti-government protests. Hundreds were arrested at the time, but many were released.

Hosny is required to stay at home as part of his conditional release, Ali said.

Egyptian authorities have in recent years launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also several well-known secular activists.

Updated : 2021-02-24 03:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab