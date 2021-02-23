Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Marriott names Anthony Capuano new CEO, president

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 23:22
Marriott names Anthony Capuano new CEO, president

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International named a new CEO and a new president Tuesday, a little more than a week after its former leader died of cancer.

Marriott said Anthony “Tony” Capuano has been appointed CEO. Capuano, 55, joined the hotel company in 1995 and most recently served as group president of global development, design and operations services.

Stephanie Linnartz will serve as Marriott’s president. Linnartz, 52, joined Marriott in 1997 and most recently served as group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses.

Marriott’s former President and CEO Arne Sorenson died on Feb. 15. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. Earlier this month he had reduced his schedule at the company, leaving Capuano and Linnartz in charge while he underwent more aggressive treatment.

J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., the company's executive chairman, said Capuano has played a major role in Marriott's growth over the last decade. Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott is the world's largest hotel chain, with 30 brands and more than 7,000 properties worldwide.

“He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic," Bill Marriott said in a statement.

Capuano, who is the fourth CEO in Marriott’s 93-year history, said his appointment was bittersweet.

“Arne was a mentor, a champion and a friend to each member of his close-knit leadership team. It is because of Arne’s efforts that we are prepared to move forward with this transition,” Capuano said.

Marriott’s shares were flat in morning trading.

Updated : 2021-02-24 00:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly
Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly