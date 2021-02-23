Alexa
Consumer confidence rises for second straight month

By MATT OTT , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/23 23:14
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, passers-by examine a storefront window in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. U...

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose again in February as an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine push provides hope for Americans who have lived through a year of unprecedented restrictions.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 91.3, up from 88.9 in January.

The present situation index, which is based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 92 from 85.5 last month. The expectations index — based on consumers' near-term outlook for income, business, and labor conditions — ticked down slightly to 90.8 this month from 91.2 in January.

