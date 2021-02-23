SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 13 9 2 1 1 20 32 22 Pensacola 17 8 6 2 1 19 50 48 Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 50 46 Knoxville 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 45 Birmingham 16 6 7 3 0 15 40 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.