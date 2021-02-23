All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Hartford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Bridgeport
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|11
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|11
|Manitoba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|Stockton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|34
|14
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|16
|28
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|15
|Rockford
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|14
|26
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Hershey
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|13
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|7
|Utica
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Binghamton
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|15
|WB/Scranton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|17
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|20
|Henderson
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|10
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Bakersfield
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|19
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Colorado
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|17
|Ontario
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|18
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 7, Rockford 3
Manitoba 3, Laval 2
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.