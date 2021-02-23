Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 26 19 6 0 1 39 102 62
Indy 23 18 4 1 0 37 81 54
Greenville 25 10 8 5 2 27 66 80
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80
South Carolina 23 9 8 6 0 24 62 71
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Wheeling 21 5 12 4 0 14 54 80
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 22 15 5 2 0 32 70 53
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 23 9 11 2 1 21 56 67
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-24 00:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Taiwan's 3-day holiday to see soggy start
Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly
Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly