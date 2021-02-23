Artworks of canceled Taiwan Lantern Festival to be displayed elsewhere

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival was scrapped due to pandemic concerns, the Tourism Bureau has decided to display the event’s painstakingly crafted artworks elsewhere, according to a press release.

The national lantern festival was originally planned to take place in Hsinchu City from Feb. 26 to March 7. After the festival was canceled, the bureau decided that during the same period, the six secondary art installations would be displayed at four other locations.

These include one installation at the wood storage pond in Checheng in the Sun Moon Lake National Area, two at the Beimen Visitor Center in the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area, one at the Baguashan Ecology Visitor Center in the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area, and two in the outlying island county of Kinmen.

This will be the first time that any Taiwan Lantern Festival works will be displayed on an offshore island, the bureau said.

The bureau added that the Checheng displays will be lit up every 30 minutes from 6–9 p.m. and accompanied by music each night during the exhibition.

The main lantern and other works will be set up in front of the Taiwan High Speed Rail station in Hsinchu during the Dragon Boat Festival in mid-June.



(Tourism Bureau photo)